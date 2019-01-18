Cane's 188 - Max-Q
1601 Broadway St., Pearland, TX 77581 • 281-993-5171
Pearland’s 2nd Cane’s restaurant pays homage to nearby NASA by naming our location Max Q, which is the point at which atmospheric stress on an aerospace vehicle reaches its peak. Our crew works tirelessly every day to ensure 100% peak chicken quality and a great experience for every customer!
1601 Broadway St.
Pearland, TX 77581
Phone: 281-993-5171
Birthday: 10/29/2015
Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 10am-12am