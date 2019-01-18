raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 188 - Max-Q

1601 Broadway St., Pearland, TX 77581 • 281-993-5171

Pearland’s 2nd Cane’s restaurant pays homage to nearby NASA by naming our location Max Q, which is the point at which atmospheric stress on an aerospace vehicle reaches its peak. Our crew works tirelessly every day to ensure 100% peak chicken quality and a great experience for every customer!

Cane's 188 - Max-Q

Birthday: 10/29/2015

Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 10am-12am

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!