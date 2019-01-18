Cane's 187 - Big Tex
3324 Hwy 365, Nederland, TX 77627 • 409-724-2226
Located in the hometown of famous country singer and cowboy actor, Tex Ritter, the crew at our new Nederland location naturally nicknamed this location “Big Tex”. And if the crew has anything to say about it, it won’t be long until the customers are singing the praises of our hot, fresh chicken fingers and Cane’s Sauce.
3324 Hwy 365
Nederland, TX 77627
Phone: 409-724-2226
Birthday: 01/22/2015
Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 10am-11pm
Thu-Sat 10am-12am