raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 187 - Big Tex

3324 Hwy 365, Nederland, TX 77627 • 409-724-2226

Located in the hometown of famous country singer and cowboy actor, Tex Ritter, the crew at our new Nederland location naturally nicknamed this location “Big Tex”. And if the crew has anything to say about it, it won’t be long until the customers are singing the praises of our hot, fresh chicken fingers and Cane’s Sauce.

Cane's 187 - Big Tex

Birthday: 01/22/2015

Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 10am-11pm
Thu-Sat 10am-12am

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!