Cane's 183 - Spur of the Moment
8915 Potranco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78251 • 210-680-0303
Nicknamed “Spur of the Moment” in honor of the five-time NBA champions, the San Antonio Spurs, this Raising Cane’s has its own set of die-hard fans. And with each one as hungry for a 3 pointer as they are for a 3 Finger, they sure make one heck of a team.
8915 Potranco Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78251
Phone: 210-680-0303
Birthday: 10/30/2014
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-1am
Fri-Sat 10am-2am