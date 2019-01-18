raising canes background
Cane's 183 - Spur of the Moment

8915 Potranco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78251 • 210-680-0303

Nicknamed “Spur of the Moment” in honor of the five-time NBA champions, the San Antonio Spurs, this Raising Cane’s has its own set of die-hard fans. And with each one as hungry for a 3 pointer as they are for a 3 Finger, they sure make one heck of a team.

Birthday: 10/30/2014

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-1am
Fri-Sat 10am-2am

