Cane's 180 - The Campground

6095 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., Cottleville, MO 63304 • 636-922-7429

Despite the snowfall and freezing temperatures, countless Caniacs helped earn this location the nickname “The Campground” by camping out all night to welcome us on opening day. How’d they stay warm, you ask? Dreaming of hot, fresh, never-ever frozen chicken fingers, of course.

Cane's 180 - The Campground

Birthday: 11/13/2014

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00AM – 11:00PM
Fri-Sat 10:00AM – 12:00AM

