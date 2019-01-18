Cane's 180 - The Campground
6095 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., Cottleville, MO 63304 • 636-922-7429
Despite the snowfall and freezing temperatures, countless Caniacs helped earn this location the nickname “The Campground” by camping out all night to welcome us on opening day. How’d they stay warm, you ask? Dreaming of hot, fresh, never-ever frozen chicken fingers, of course.
6095 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
Cottleville, MO 63304
Phone: 636-922-7429
Birthday: 11/13/2014
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00AM – 11:00PM
Fri-Sat 10:00AM – 12:00AM