raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 177 - The Training Camp

5817 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70003 • 504-733-1051

Who dat, who dat, who dat say they gonna eat some Canes? This Raising Canes is located across the street from the Saints training facility, which earned this store the nickname “The Training Camp.” Now the biggest fans in the ‘who dat nation’ might have to learn to cheer with their mouths full.

Cane's 177 - The Training Camp

Birthday: 12/11/2014

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-11pm
Fri-Sat 10am-1am

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!