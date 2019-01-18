raising canes background
Cane's 172 - The Scissor Tail

1613 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 • 405-680-9103

Few things in this world are as majestic as Oklahoma’s State Bird, the Scissortail. But even though we’ve nicknamed our location after it, we have some “bird” of our own that gives the Scissortail a run for its money: our 24-hour marinated chicken fingers.

Birthday: 07/17/2014

Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 10am-12am

