Cane's 172 - The Scissor Tail
1613 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 • 405-680-9103
Few things in this world are as majestic as Oklahoma’s State Bird, the Scissortail. But even though we’ve nicknamed our location after it, we have some “bird” of our own that gives the Scissortail a run for its money: our 24-hour marinated chicken fingers.
Cane's 172 - The Scissor Tail
1613 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Phone: 405-680-9103
Birthday: 07/17/2014
Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 10am-12am