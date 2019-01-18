raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 168 - The Streetcar

1406 St. Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130 • 504-561-8672

All aboard! This Cane’s location sits right alongside the historic St. Charles Avenue Streetcar. Now not only can you take in the scenery, you can also take in some of New Orleans’ favorite chicken fingers. How’s that for an attraction?

Cane's 168 - The Streetcar

Birthday: 07/24/2014

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!