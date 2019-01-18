raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 157 - Traffic Jam

7535 FM 1960 W, Houston, TX 77070 • 281-477-7406

Few things stop you in your tracks like the delicious flavor of 24-hour marinated chicken fingers and Cane’s Sauce. And that’s just what our fingers did to traffic on FM1960 as Caniacs lined up for the opening of Cane’s number 157, which our crew aptly named “The Traffic Jam. ”

Cane's 157 - Traffic Jam

Birthday: 12/12/2014

Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 10am-12am

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!