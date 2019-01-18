Cane's 156 - Living On The Edge
6311 Custer Rd, Frisco, TX 75035 • 972-908-3956
The crew at this Raising Cane’s location loves “Living on the Edge.” Which edge you ask? The edge between Frisco and McKinney, between the Box Combo and the Caniac Combo and of course between whether this location is the best or the best ever.
Birthday: 08/28/2014
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM