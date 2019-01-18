Cane's 155 - King of The Hill
320 South Plano Rd., Richardson, TX 75081 • 972-479-9413
This Raising Cane’s sits smack in the middle of the town Mike Judge claims as his inspiration for the hit TV show, King of the Hill. Eat here, and who knows what genius idea for a show might pop into your head, but we’re fairly certain the show will revolve around chicken fingers.
Birthday: 06/12/2014
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM