Cane's 154 - High Five
11748 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75243 • 214-341-7709
Located just south of Dallas’ notorious High Five intersection, this Metroplex Raising Cane’s restaurant is a perfect stop to wait out the rush hour traffic. Take a break from the freeway and let our crew serve you some fresh chicken. If you like it, feel free to give them a high five on your way out.
11748 N. Central Expressway
Dallas, TX 75243
Phone: 214-341-7709
Birthday: 11/05/2015
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM