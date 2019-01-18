raising canes background
1902 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77098 • 713-528-9020

Located at the corner of Westheimer and Hazard Street, our cast of characters quickly earned the nickname “The Dukes of Hazard.” But no need to end up on a wild goose chase next time you’re craving a fresh batch of chicken fingers – just head to Cane’s.

Cane's 153 - The Dukes of Hazard

Birthday: 09/25/2014

Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 10am-2am
Thu-Sat 10am-3:30am​

