Cane's 150 - Nightmare on 23rd Street
2036 NW 23rd. St., Oklahoma City, OK 73106 • 405-521-0131
Our Crew voted to name their Restaurant “Nightmare on 23rd Street” not only because of our location at the corner of 23rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, but also to honor our Halloween opening.
Cane's 150 - Nightmare on 23rd Street
2036 NW 23rd. St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Phone: 405-521-0131
Birthday: 10/31/2013
Hours of Operation:Sun - Wed 10:00am - 12:00am
Thu - Sat: 10:00am - 1:00am