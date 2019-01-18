Cane's 149 - Borne Ready
2900 S. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70125 • 504-895-2506
Some crews get ready to serve our hot, hand battered chicken fingers and Cane’s Sauce. This crew was born ready. So it only makes sense that they named this Cane’s location “Borne Ready” after the street it resides on, Claiborne Street. They just hope you’re ready for all the fun, and of course chicken fingers.
Cane's 149 - Borne Ready
2900 S. Claiborne Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
New Orleans, LA 70125
Phone: 504-895-2506
Birthday: 01/22/2015
Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM