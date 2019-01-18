raising canes background
2900 S. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70125 • 504-895-2506

Some crews get ready to serve our hot, hand battered chicken fingers and Cane’s Sauce. This crew was born ready. So it only makes sense that they named this Cane’s location “Borne Ready” after the street it resides on, Claiborne Street. They just hope you’re ready for all the fun, and of course chicken fingers.

Birthday: 01/22/2015

Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

