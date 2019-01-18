raising canes background
Cane's 144 - Northern Exposure

7501 150th Street West, Apple Valley, MN 55124 • 952-432-8700

Our Restaurant in Apple Valley takes its nickname from the award-winning and witty 1990s TV show, "Northern Exposure," which depicted a southern doctor relocating to a much farther northern climate, much like Raising Cane's® moving to Minnesota!

Birthday: 02/22/2007

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-12am
Fri-Sat 10am-1am

