Cane's 144 - Northern Exposure
7501 150th Street West, Apple Valley, MN 55124 • 952-432-8700
Our Restaurant in Apple Valley takes its nickname from the award-winning and witty 1990s TV show, "Northern Exposure," which depicted a southern doctor relocating to a much farther northern climate, much like Raising Cane's® moving to Minnesota!
Birthday: 02/22/2007
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-12am
Fri-Sat 10am-1am