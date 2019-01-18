Cane's 141 - The Bus Stops Here
3235 S. Carrolton Ave., New Orleans, LA 70118 • 504-488-4522
We’ve nicknamed this Cane’s “The Bus Stops Here.” Why? Because New Orleans and the nearby Xavier University students love our hot, fresh chicken fingers so much that there’s a bus stop right outside our door so everybody can enjoy them. Now that’s One Love.
New Orleans, LA 70118
Birthday: 07/17/2014
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM