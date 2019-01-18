Cane's 140 - Hell or High Water
415 West Martin Luther King Blvd, Austin, TX 78701 • 512-474-2751
The majority of our Crew chose the nickname "Hell or High Water” after overcoming several unique challenges during our opening, including torrential rainstorms. We were determined to open on Halloween "come hell or high water!”
Birthday: 10/31/2013
Hours of Operation:Sun-Tue 10:00 AM - 2:00 AM
Wed-Sat 10:00 AM - 3:30 AM