Cane's 140 - Hell or High Water

415 West Martin Luther King Blvd, Austin, TX 78701 • 512-474-2751

The majority of our Crew chose the nickname "Hell or High Water” after overcoming several unique challenges during our opening, including torrential rainstorms. We were determined to open on Halloween "come hell or high water!”

Birthday: 10/31/2013

Hours of Operation:Sun-Tue 10:00 AM - 2:00 AM
Wed-Sat 10:00 AM - 3:30 AM

