Cane's 136 - Freedom Tower

1020 W. University Ave., Georgetown, TX 78628 • 512-863-5061

After opening on September 11, 2014, we felt it was necessary to nickname this location “Freedom Tower” as a tribute to those who’ve helped keep our nation moving forward in the years since this tragic event. We simply couldn’t have done it without you.

Birthday: 09/11/2014

Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

