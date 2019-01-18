Cane's 134 - King of the Court
10000 California St., STE 3148, Omaha, NE 68114 • 402-393-2791
“King of the Court” is celebrated as the top performer in many sports, from basketball to volleyball to tennis. We thought it was a very fitting nickname, as our Raising Cane's® is the top performer in the Westroads Mall Food Court.
Birthday: 03/21/2013
Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM