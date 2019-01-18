Cane's 13 - Lucky 13 on the Bayou
1723 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houma, LA 70360 • 985-219-1431
"Lucky 13 on the Bayou" was our thirteenth Restaurant to open, and like the immortal Hank Williams song, "Jambalaya on the Bayou," this Restaurant promises "son of a gun, we'll have big fun on the bayou!"
Cane's 13 - Lucky 13 on the Bayou
1723 Martin Luther King Blvd
Houma, LA 70360
Houma, LA 70360
Phone: 985-219-1431
Birthday: 05/27/2003
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00AM – 11:00PM
Fri-Sat 10:00AM – 12:00AM