Cane's 122 - Chicken Valley
7020 Bandera Road, Leon Valley, TX 78238 • 210-520-0629
Our first Company Restaurant in the San Antonio market opened with a huge turnout from the Leon Valley Chamber, including the mayor, who proclaimed November 8 “Raising Cane's® Chicken Fingers Day” in Leon Valley. So our nickname "Chicken Valley" was a natural.
Birthday: 11/08/2012
Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 10am-12am
Thur-Sat 10am-1am