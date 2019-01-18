Cane's 118 - Numero Uno
7060 Dodge Street, Omaha, NE 68132 • 402-556-6127
The "Numero UNO" nickname had a few inspirations. It was our first Restaurant to open in Omaha and, when it opened, it was the most successful grand opening ever for Raising Cane's®. Plus, we are located next to The University of Nebraska Omaha, a.k.a. UNO.
7060 Dodge Street
Omaha, NE 68132
Phone: 402-556-6127
Birthday: 01/31/2013
Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 10am-1am
Thu-Sat 10am-3:30am
DT only Sun-Wed 12am-1am