Cane's 103 - The Roadhouse

3007 Ella Blvd., Houston, TX 77018 • 713-880-8799

Just a few blocks from our Restaurant you'll find Waltrip High, home of both the Fighting Rams and the late Patrick Swayze, star of the movies "Dirty Dancing" and "Ghost." In honor of another popular Swayze movie, our Crew voted on the name “The Roadhouse.”

Birthday: 06/14/2012

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-12am
Fri-Sat 10am-1am

