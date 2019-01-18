On behalf of the entire crew...

I want to thank you for your interest in Raising Cane’s.® It goes without saying that I get very excited as more and more people want to know about Raising Cane’s.®

You see, I’m fortunate, I don’t have a job, I have a passion. I love seeing my dream and the dream of our crew, become a reality everyday. It’s wonderful bringing great people together to grow something truly great.

At Cane’s we’re all about ONE LOVE – chicken finger meals. We’re committed to serving the highest quality chicken finger meals as fast as we can, in a friendly, clean restaurant. And best of all, having FUN while doing it.

Let me tell you why. We recognize that our front line, cooks, cashiers, and managers are some of the most important people in the company. They are important for two reasons, first because they serve our customers and second because they are responsible for every meal we serve!

We have a great concept, but it takes passion, a great crew and exceptional culture to make a concept a success. These are things that drive Raising Cane’s.®

Todd Graves

Founder, Chairman, CEO, Fry Cook and Cashier.