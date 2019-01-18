raising canes background
Lemonade Day!

A program teaching kids the power of entrepreneurship

The Lemonade Day program teaches kids important life skills through the experience of starting, owning, and operating their very own business - a lemonade stand. This step-by-step program is fun for the whole family, and will teach kids about:

  • Responsibility
  • Goal Setting
  • Teamwork
  • Financial Literacy
  • Business Skills
  • Confidence
  • Creativity

Ready to get started —>

  1. 1. Animated Videos
  2. 2. Planning & Budgeting tools
  3. 3. Interactive lessons
  4. 4. Completion Awards

P4L d/b/a Lemonade Day is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Houston, TX and is the sole sponsor of the National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Contest. See lemonadeday.org/YEOYcontest-rules

A Message from our
Founder & CEO, Todd Graves

Meet Dayna, 2020 National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year!

Dayna
My mom told me about LD and I wanted to participate. I was afraid at the beginning but as I completed the lessons, I became more excited because I could picture what my business would look like. My business name is Lemonade by DM ( Dream More) which are myinitials. You can always Dream More in life.
