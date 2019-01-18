Lemonade Day!
A program teaching kids the power of entrepreneurship
The Lemonade Day program teaches kids important life skills through the experience of starting, owning, and operating their very own business - a lemonade stand. This step-by-step program is fun for the whole family, and will teach kids about:
- Responsibility
- Goal Setting
- Teamwork
- Financial Literacy
- Business Skills
- Confidence
- Creativity
By registering
you'll gain exclusive access to the NEW My Lemonade Day app that includes:
- 1. Animated Videos
- 2. Planning & Budgeting tools
- 3. Interactive lessons
- 4. Completion Awards
P4L d/b/a Lemonade Day is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Houston, TX and is the sole sponsor of the National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Contest. See lemonadeday.org/YEOYcontest-rules
Meet Dayna, 2020 National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year!
My mom told me about LD and I wanted to participate. I was afraid at the beginning but as I completed the lessons, I became more excited because I could picture what my business would look like. My business name is Lemonade by DM ( Dream More) which are myinitials. You can always Dream More in life.
