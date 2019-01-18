Frequently Asked Questions
Restaurant Information & Franchising
Where are you located?
Check out the Restaurant Locator page.
When are you open?
Most of our restaurants are open beginning at 10 am every day of the week. The closure times vary at the different locations so please use our Restaurant Locator and call them to verify the times. Additionally, we are closed on all major holidays like New Year’s Day, Easter, July 4th, Memorial Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc. Please check our restaurant hours listed on our website and/or call the location to confirm their hours or operation.
Is franchising available for Raising Cane’s®?
Currently, we are focused on the rapid development of company-affiliated restaurants in a very specific geography, while continuing to support our existing franchise business partners. Unfortunately, we are not entertaining franchise or development opportunities anywhere at this time. But if you have a recommendation for a location, please Contact Us.