A.

Android: Tap the Apps icon on the bottom-right of the home screen. Swipe left and right until you find the Google Play Store icon, tap it. Tap the magnifying glass in the top-right, type in the name of the app you’re looking for, and tap the magnifying glass on the keyboard to execute the search. Some suggestions will pop up below the search box as you type, which you can tap to reach directly. Tapping the three dots on the right side of each entry will provide options to install right away or add the app to a wishlist for future reference. Tapping the box itself will provide more details for that app, including screenshots, a description and reviews from users.

Apple: Go to the App Store on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch to browse apps. When you find the app that you want tap the app. Tap Get on the right side of the screen, then tap install. If asked, enter your password. The app then downloads to your device.