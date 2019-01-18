Frequently Asked Questions
Raising Cane's Arcade
What devices does the app work on?
Apple/iOS and Android/Google Play
Does the app cost?
No, Raising Cane's Arcade is a free app
Are there in-app purchases?
No
How do I download the app
Android: Tap the Apps icon on the bottom-right of the home screen. Swipe left and right until you find the Google Play Store icon, tap it. Tap the magnifying glass in the top-right, type in the name of the app you’re looking for, and tap the magnifying glass on the keyboard to execute the search. Some suggestions will pop up below the search box as you type, which you can tap to reach directly. Tapping the three dots on the right side of each entry will provide options to install right away or add the app to a wishlist for future reference. Tapping the box itself will provide more details for that app, including screenshots, a description and reviews from users.
Apple: Go to the App Store on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch to browse apps. When you find the app that you want tap the app. Tap Get on the right side of the screen, then tap install. If asked, enter your password. The app then downloads to your device.
My app didn’t finish downloading. What do I do?
Make sure that your network connection is active. Your app store should detect that your download was interrupted and should continue it whenever your connection is restored.
How do I update my app?
You can update your device's apps individually or allow them to be updated automatically.
Android:
- To set apps to auto-update: Open the Google Play Store app on your Android and slide out the left menu. Open the settings, and look for the entry labeled “Auto-update apps.” Tap on it, and you’ll have the choice to update apps over wifi only, update apps over any connection (this might use a lot of data) or to turn off automatic updates.
- To update manually: Open the Google Play Store app on your Android. Tap Menu and select My apps & Games. Apps with an update available are labeled “Update.” Tap Update all to update all apps. For individual apps, find the specific app you want to update and tap Update.
Apple:
- To set apps to auto-update: Tap Settings. Turn on the content that you want automatically downloaded.
- To update manually: Open the App Store. In the lower right hand corner tap “Updates." Tap Update All to update all apps. For individual apps, find the specific app you want to update and tap Update.
Can I play/use this app on my computer?
No. The Peel the Love app and Raising Cane’s Arcade app are designed for devices with touchscreens, such as tablets and mobile phones.
Is the app secure
Since there are no transactional features in either app, there are no security issues. In terms of sensitive data security, The Raising Cane’s Arcade app is COPPA compliant and the Peel the Love app only collects user email addresses and anonymous usage info.
Why can’t I see/play the new game available?
Keeping apps updated gives you access to the latest features and improves app security and stability.
My app is crashing. What do I do?
First try restarting your device. Once it is fully shut down, turn the device back on and then try restarting the app. If that fails to solve the issue, make sure your device is running the latest version of the app software. Lastly, try uninstalling and reinstalling the app. If your app continues to crash, please contact us.
How do I uninstall my app?
Android: You can delete any app that you’ve downloaded using the Settings app from your app drawer. Tap “Apps”. Swipe to the “Downloads” tab. Find and tap the app that you want to delete, tap the “Uninstall” button. You will be prompted to confirm that you want to remove the app. Tap “OK.
Apple: Tap and wiggle. After you tap and hold any icon, the apps wiggle. You can then click the X in the upper right hand corner of the app and it will delete the app.
Can’t find what you are looking for? Contact Us