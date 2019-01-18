Frequently Asked Questions
Other
Does Raising Cane’s® offer coupons?
Raising Cane’s does not offer any coupons. We strive to serve the highest quality meals possible at a reasonable price, everyday! However, Raising Cane’s® occasionally sends offers through our Caniac® Club. Join the club for exclusive offers, so grab your card from one of our participating restaurants.
I cannot find an answer to my question on your website, what do I do?
If after reviewing our FAQ and all other sections of the website, you are still unable to find an answer to your question please, Contact Us.
I am interested in becoming a supplier and/or vendor.
Thank you for your interest in Raising Cane’s®. At this time we are not currently entertaining new suppliers or vendors. If you would like to send us some information on your company and / or products, we would be happy to receive and archive the information. In addition, we will also archive your information should the time arise when we are ready to add new or alternative vendors or consultants.
I received a Free Canes For a Year, Be Our Guest and/or a gift card. Are there limitations of where I can redeem these?
Congrats! You are able to redeem these at any of our US and US territories restaurants except the following locations:
- Virginia Commonwealth University: 805 W Grace St., Richmond, VA
- Old Dominion University: 4100 Monarch Way, Ste. F, Norfolk, VA
- Alabama University: 210 Mc Corvey Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL
- University of Tennessee: 1659 Cumberland Ave., Knoxville, TN
- Ole Miss: 900 Hill Drive, Oxford, MS
- Clemson: 511 Fort Hill Street, Clemson, SC
- East Carolina University: 501 E Tenth Street, Greenville, NC