Gift cards can be purchased at our restaurant or online at www.raisingcanes.com. Our gift cards are redeemable at most Raising Cane’s restaurants throughout the country. Several of our franchise restaurants located in airports or university dining facilities are unable to process the gift cards.

Q. Is there a shipping charge when purchasing gift cards online? A. Currently, we use a third party service to sell our gift cards online and the fees associated cover that service. We offer free shipping on any gift cards shipped via USPS Standard, but additional charges are associated with expedited shipping such as 2-day or overnight.

Q. How can I purchase Raising Cane’s® t-shirts/hats? A. Our apparel items that are available for purchase can be found by visiting www.raisingcanesgear.com. Our restaurants have limited sizes and availability onsite.

Q. How can I purchase the ONE LOVE® t-shirts that the Crewmember’s are wearing? A. Unfortunately, this shirt was designed especially for our Crewmembers and is only available to our Crewmembers. Still interested? Join our Crew by applying at www.caniaccareers.com.

*Raising Cane’s, ONE LOVE, The Box…are federally registered trademarks of Raising Cane’s® USA, LLC.