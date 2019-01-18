I do not live in an area where Raising Cane’s® is currently at, can you ship the food/sauce to me?

A.

At this time, the only way to purchase our food is by visiting a Raising Cane’s® location. We are currently not equipped to ship our food in any capacity. I do hope that you get a chance to visit a city where we are located to try our food. Please visit our Restaurant Locator to find a Raising Cane’s® near you.