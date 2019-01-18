Frequently Asked Questions
Menu & Nutrition
Where can I find Raising Cane’s® nutritional values?
The information you are looking for is in our Allergen and Nutritional Information PDF. If you need additional information, please Contact Us.
Where can I find the allergen information on your products?
Head on over to our Allergen and Nutritional Information PDF. If you need additional information please Contact Us.
What’s in your Cane’s Sauce?
Our Cane's Sauce® is a top-secret recipe. In fact, most of our employees don’t even know the ingredients! It’s tangy with a little bit of spice, made for our chicken fingers but it tastes great on everything.
What other sauce do you serve?
Our made-fresh daily Cane's Sauce® is our signature sauce. However, we also make fresh honey mustard in our restaurants. Hot sauce is also available upon request.
I do not live in an area where Raising Cane’s® is currently at, can you ship the food/sauce to me?
At this time, the only way to purchase our food is by visiting a Raising Cane’s® location. We are currently not equipped to ship our food in any capacity. I do hope that you get a chance to visit a city where we are located to try our food. Please visit our Restaurant Locator to find a Raising Cane’s® near you.