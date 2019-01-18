A.

Thank you so much for your enthusiasm about Raising Cane’s®. We are always interested in feedback and suggestions from our customers about our restaurant operations. However, we can’t consider unsolicited ideas from outside the Raising Cane’s® system. Because we are always working on new ideas and strategies within the company and with contracted creative services firms, we do not review outside ideas to avoid confusion over the origin of an idea. We realize that we may be missing out on a good idea, but we had to adopt this policy for legal and business reasons. Further, we cannot compensate anyone for unsolicited ideas or materials.

For more information, please download our Unsolicited Ideas Policy PDF.