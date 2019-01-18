Frequently Asked Questions
Fundraiser
Raising Funds with Raising Cane's®
Raising Cane's® strives to be active in as many areas of the community as we can. We focus on many areas, including Education, Feeding the Hungry, Active Lifestyles, Pet Welfare and Business Development Entrepreneurship. Fundraising is one of the best ways for us to give back to our communities, and most of our Restaurants conduct multiple fundraisers every week. The following are the most frequently asked questions about how "Raising Funds with Raising Cane's" works:
How are net proceeds calculated?
Net proceeds are calculated as the sales price less all applicable tax and all company expenses. Donations are not tax deductible.
What types of organizations qualify for fundraisers with Raising Cane's?
Raising Cane's partners with a wide array of community organizations, including:
- Schools
- Parent/Teacher Organizations
- Faith-based organizations
- Pet welfare organizations
- Youth sports leagues
- Scout groups
- Sororities & Fraternities
- Food banks
- Health improvement organizations (i.e., cancer societies, American Heart Association, etc.)
- and more (NOTE: we do not offer fundraisers for individuals, for political activities or for "For Profit" organizations)
What official paperwork do I need to include with my request for a fundraiser at Raising Cane's?
You must include a W-9 with your Community Request.
- To obtain a W-9 form, click here - http://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf
- To get your EIN or your Taxpayer ID number, will need to contact the leadership of your organization (i.e., School Activities Director, President, etc.).
- Additionally, you will be forwarded a Fundraiser Contract after approval of the event, which you must sign and return to Raising Cane's.
What will my organization receive by partnering with Raising Cane's for a fundraiser?
15% of all sales (pre-tax) brought in by your fundraiser will be donated directly to your organization. A check will be issued 4-6 weeks after your event. People attending your fundraiser will need to mention that they are at Raising Cane's to support your fundraiser in order to be counted toward your total donation.
When can my organization host an event at Raising Cane's?
Click on the "Community Request System" tab on the Raising Cane's website to submit your request for a fundraiser or other support from Raising Cane's. Please make your request well in advance of your desired fundraiser date. Raising Cane's typically schedules Fundraisers Sundays-Wednesdays every week.
How often can I schedule fundraisers?
There is not a set limitation on the number of fundraisers that may be scheduled in the future. The key is that the event is successful, so schedule one fundraiser at a time and evaluate the success of the event with the Restaurant Leader of your Raising Cane's
How does the "Raising Funds with Raising Cane's" program work?
Here is how it works:
- Step 1 - You submit a Community Request
- Step 2 - The Restaurant Leader of the Restaurant you selected reviews the Community Request.
- Step 3 - You will receive an email or phone call from the Restaurant Leader to further discuss the request and how Raising Cane's can help.
The status of my fundraiser says "Pending". What does that mean?
If the status of your event says "Pending," that means your fundraiser request has not been reviewed by the Restaurant Leader of your Restaurant. Please allow for 3-5 days for the Restaurant to review your request and respond with next steps.
How long will my fundraiser last?
There is no set time limit on fundraisers; however, typically they are scheduled for a 3-4 hour period during the week on a Sunday through Wednesday. Specify the time period that works best for your organization on your Community Request, and the Restaurant Leader from your Raising Cane's will discuss timing with you after the fundraiser is approved.
How do I know if my fundraiser event has been approved?
The Restaurant Leader at the Restaurant you submitted your request to will reach out and confirm the details of your request. If the request is approved you will receive a confirmation email stating it has been approved. The status of your request within your account will also change to Event Scheduled.
**As a courtesy to the Restaurant location, please do not start advertising your fundraiser until you have received confirmation of approval.
Is a flyer provided so I can promote my event? How do I get it?
Yes, a flyer will automatically be sent to you upon approval of your fundraiser event. The flyer will be in PDF format, so you can print it and distribute as many as you like
Are there other promotional materials available to help me to promote my event?
Yes, an Event Landing Page will automatically be created for your fundraiser event – this will allow you to share this webpage with your organization, boosters and others via social networks such as Twitter and Facebook. You will be sent the link for this webpage upon approval of your event.
Additionally, there are other materials that you may request from the Restaurant to promote your event. These items require several weeks advance notice, so if you want to order any of these items, please work with the Restaurant Leader of the Raising Cane’s where you are having the event.
- Stickers for elementary schools
- Yard signs
- Classroom sign-up sheets
How do I cancel my fundraiser?
You may cancel your fundraiser with a minimum of 72 hours notice prior to the scheduled event by notifying the Restaurant Leader of the location you had your Fundraiser Event scheduled for. Once the cancelation is confirmed, your request status will be changed to Canceled.
When will I receive the proceeds from my fundraiser?
Please allow four to six weeks for processing your fundraiser check (does not include delivery time). If it has been more than eight weeks since your event and you still have not received a check, please contact the Restaurant Leader of the Raising Cane’s where you conducted the event.
Will Raising Cane's conduct a fundraiser at my location?
In some cases, such as selling lemonade at a school festival and donating a portion back to the school, Raising Cane's will conduct off-site fundraisers. Contact your local Restaurant Leader at Raising Cane's if you want to conduct a fundraiser at your location.
How can I ensure that my fundraiser is a success?
The key to any successful fundraiser is getting as many of your followers and boosters to participate as possible. Here are some helpful tips:
- 1. Plan Ahead - at least a month in advance so you have enough time to spread the word and get it on as many people's calendars as possible.
- 2. Use your pre-designed flyer and website event page to get the word out at least 30 days prior to the event. Make sure that your fundraiser followers mention your organization when they visit us on the event date.
- 3. Promote your event aggressively - use your school or organization website and social media such as Twitter and Facebook to get the message out to a large audience, and hand out as many flyers as possible
Remember, the more people who come in, the more money your organization receives in return!