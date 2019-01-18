A.

Yes, an Event Landing Page will automatically be created for your fundraiser event – this will allow you to share this webpage with your organization, boosters and others via social networks such as Twitter and Facebook. You will be sent the link for this webpage upon approval of your event.

Additionally, there are other materials that you may request from the Restaurant to promote your event. These items require several weeks advance notice, so if you want to order any of these items, please work with the Restaurant Leader of the Raising Cane’s where you are having the event.