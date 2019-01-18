Frequently Asked Questions
Employment Opportunities
What is the minimum age for employment with Raising Cane’s®?
At Raising Cane’s® you must be at least 16 years of age to become a Crewmember. Please contact the restaurant you are interested in to confirm their requirements.
How can I apply for a position at my local Raising Cane’s®?
Currently, the best way to apply to work at one of our restaurants is to visit www.caniaccareers.com. Here you are able to view all open positions and apply for the job you’ll ONE LOVE.
How do I apply for a position at the Raising Cane’s® Restaurant Support Office?
Currently, the best way to apply to work at our Restaurant Support Office is to visit www.caniaccareers.com. Here you are able to view all open positions and apply for the job you’ll ONE LOVE