I received a reference number to check the status of my community request, but am not sure where to go to check the status

A.

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 we launched a new system to better support Community request. If you submitted a request before June 30 th you can check the status of your request HERE.

If you live in Mississippi or Alabama and submitted a request before June 30, 2021 using our new system you can still check that status of your request and manage your account by logging in HERE.

If you have any questions or are not sure when you submitted your request, please reach out to the Restaurant Leader at the Restaurant your request was submitted to.