Frequently Asked Questions
Donations and Sponsorships
Does Raising Cane’s® donate food or other items for community events?
Raising Cane’s® restaurants are actively involved in the communities they serve. Most direct requests for financial support, products, or gift cards are funded through your local Raising Cane’s® by submitting a request for support within our Community Request System. You can access the Community Request system by going to the Cane’s and Your Community tab of our website and clicking on the button to submit a request.
Which events within my community will Raising Cane’s® sponsor?
Raising Cane’s® supports thousands of local and national causes, organizations and events each year. While all requests are considered, the key areas that we focus our community involvement are:
- Enhancing Education
- Pet Welfare
- Feeding the Hungry
- Promoting Active Lifestyles
- Business Development Entrepreneurship
- Everything Else!
Visit the Cane’s and Your Community tab of our website to learn more!
Can Raising Cane’s® help me with a fundraiser for my cause?
Yes! You can submit a fundraiser request using our Community Request System which can be accessed through our Cane’s and Your Community page. See our Fundraiser FAQ for more information about Raising Cane’s supporting your Fundraiser.
I received a reference number to check the status of my community request, but am not sure where to go to check the status
On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 we launched a new system to better support Community request. If you submitted a request before June 30 th you can check the status of your request HERE.
If you live in Mississippi or Alabama and submitted a request before June 30, 2021 using our new system you can still check that status of your request and manage your account by logging in HERE.
If you have any questions or are not sure when you submitted your request, please reach out to the Restaurant Leader at the Restaurant your request was submitted to.