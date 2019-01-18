A.

If you received a receipt that included an invitation to participate in our online survey, log on to https://raisingcane.survey.marketforce.com and enter the 16-digit code that is printed on your receipt. You will be prompted to complete a short survey and, upon completion, you will be give the option to be entered to win free Raising Cane’s® for a year. Each prize winner will receive “Free Cane's for a Year,” which will be awarded to each prize winner in the form of a Raising Cane's® Gift Card, good for up to fifty-two (52) free Raising Cane's® Box Combo meals over the calendar year following activation of the Gift Card subject to the terms, conditions and limitations listed in the contest Rules and Regulations.