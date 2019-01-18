Frequently Asked Questions
Caniac® Club
What is the Caniac Club and what are its benefits?
The Caniac Club is a Customer appreciation program that has been developed to provide our Customers with special “Thank You” offers for being a member. Benefits of being a member include:
• New members receive one (1) free Box Combo within 48 hours of registering for (you should receive an email notifying you when your free Box Combo has been loaded onto your Card).
• Members receive a free drink on your birthday, along with food rewards on your Caniac Club anniversary and other special holidays.
• Members receive a “Buy One, Get One Free” Box Combo reward on the anniversary of your original sign-up date.
• Occasionally, there are other Caniac Club exclusive offers for food, or Caniac Club member-only drawings and giveaways for tickets to concerts, sporting events and/or Caniac gear, subject to the Official Rules located here.
How do I receive my Caniac Club Card?
You can visit our participating Raising Cane’s locations to pick up your exclusive Caniac Club Card.
I have not received my Free Box Combo for registering, when will I receive it?
Your Free Box Combo will be loaded onto your card approximately 48 hours after you complete your registration for Caniac® Club, and you should receive an email notifying you that you have received this offer. Please ensure that you have opted in to receive emails by logging in to your account at www.caniacclub.com. Go to Edit Account Information, and select "Yes, I would like to receive emails and exclusive offers from Raising Cane's Caniac Club." This will ensure that you receive notification of your Free Box Combo and any future offers loaded onto your card. We also recommend that you add [email protected] to your Address Book in order to ensure that your spam filter is not preventing you from receiving Caniac Club promotions.
You can also log in to your account any time to see if you have any offers loaded.
What are visits, and can I redeem them for anything?
Caniacs can keep track of their visits every time they swipe. The Caniac Club does not currently offer promotions based on how many visits you have had in the past or how many purchases you have accumulated. You only really need to swipe your card to redeem offers or enter contests, though some Caniacs do like to keep a running tally of their visits. With that said, we are currently exploring ways to further improve the Caniac Club. While we do not reward Caniacs based on number of visits, we are happy to add a visit to your account for tracking purposes if you forgot to swipe your card. Simply contact us with the date of your visit and your 16 digit Caniac Club card number.
I lost my Caniac® Club card, what do I do?
Lost your card? No problem! You can get a new card and combine it with your current account so you don’t lose visits or rewards.
Just pick up a new card at your favorite Raising Cane’s location and ask a Crew member to activate the card. Then go online to www.raisingcanes.com/caniac-club to combine your new card to your existing account and continue receiving the benefits of being a member of the Caniac Club. Here are the exact procedures to follow:
- Visit a participating Raising Cane’s and ask Crewmember to activate a new Caniac Club card
- Go to RaisingCanes.com
- Click Caniac Club > Log In To Your Account
- Click “Add Card” button
- Enter your new card number
- Click “Submit” to confirm you would like to merge new card to account
- Continue enjoying the benefits of Caniac Club with you new card!
I am receiving error messages when I complete the registration form.
If you are receiving error messages, it might be because the user name already exists. Also make sure all required fields are completed.
How long will it take to receive my Box Combo?
You should receive an email notification within 48 hours after completing your registration that your Box Combo has been loaded onto your Card.
I signed up over 2 days ago and never received my Box Combo – what happened?
You must be fully registered and ‘opted in’ to receive emails; otherwise we cannot notify you that your Free Box Combo has been loaded onto your card. Here's how to opt in:
1. Visit http://www.caniacclub.com and click "Log In To Your Account"
2. This should open a new page where you can sign in using your username and password. If the new page does not appear, make sure you are allowing pop-ups.
3. Once signed in, click on the “Edit Account Information” link on the left side of the page.
4. Check the box that reads “Yes, I would like to receive emails and exclusive offers from Raising Cane's Caniac Club.” then save your information. Checking this box is not used for spam or given to any other party. It is only used to communicate to members of upcoming Caniac Club promotions.
How will I redeem my offers?
All offers will be loaded onto your Caniac Club Card and will be redeemed when your Card is swiped at your Raising Cane’s restaurant. Remember, you must have your Caniac Club Card in order to redeem your rewards.
How will I know my Card has been loaded with a reward?
All reward e-mail notifications will be sent to the email address you enter when you register your Card or sign up on line. You must be opted in to receive emails for us to notify you of these offers.
Will you sell the personal information I supply when I register for the Caniac Club?
No. The information we receive will not be sold or used for any other purpose but for the Caniac Club.
What happens if I forget my Card at home, but I know I have a reward on it – can it be redeemed?
Unfortunately our system will only allow us to redeem a reward if you have the Card with you.
Can I redeem awards from others’ Caniac Club accounts?
No. The intention of the Program is to reward each of our individual Caniac Club members.
Can I register more than one Card?
No, Customers are only allowed to have one working Card.
I forgot my password, how do I get a new one?
Simply go to the log in screen and click the ‘forgot password’ link.
Other questions?
If you have any other questions regarding the Caniac® Club please visit the Caniac Club page or Contact Us