A.

Your Free Box Combo will be loaded onto your card approximately 48 hours after you complete your registration for Caniac® Club, and you should receive an email notifying you that you have received this offer. Please ensure that you have opted in to receive emails by logging in to your account at www.caniacclub.com. Go to Edit Account Information, and select "Yes, I would like to receive emails and exclusive offers from Raising Cane's Caniac Club." This will ensure that you receive notification of your Free Box Combo and any future offers loaded onto your card. We also recommend that you add [email protected] to your Address Book in order to ensure that your spam filter is not preventing you from receiving Caniac Club promotions.

You can also log in to your account any time to see if you have any offers loaded.