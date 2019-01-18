Frequently Asked Questions
About Raising Cane’s®
What is Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers?
Raising Cane’s is a restaurant company that has ONE LOVE- quality chicken finger meals. Cane’s is known for its great crew, cool culture, and active community involvement.
Raising Cane’s® was founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, LA. Raising Cane’s®
What is the vision of Raising Cane’s?
Raising Cane’s® vision is to grow restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture, and active community involvement.
What is the corporate phone number and address of Raising Cane’s®?
Raising Cane’s® Restaurant Support Offices
Headquarters: 100 North St. Suite 802 Baton Rouge, LA 70802 (225) 383-7400
Dallas-Area Support Office: 6800 Bishop Rd., Plano, TX 75024 (972) 769-3100
What does the ONE LOVE stand for?
Raising Cane’s® has ONE LOVE®- quality chicken finger meals and we serve them better than anyone else.
Does Raising Cane’s® have stock available to the public?
Since Raising Cane’s® is a privately owned company, we do not sell stock. However, we do appreciate your interest in Raising Cane’s® and look forward to serving you again soon.
Does Raising Cane’s® use a Mystery Shopping program?
Yes, we currently use a mystery shopper program on a national basis.
I need more information on your company for a school project, can you help?
Our history and story can be found throughout our website, www.raisingcanes.com. Other things, like recipes and internal functions of Raising Cane’s, are things we’ve worked very hard on and it’s all proprietary information.
How can I submit feedback from a recent visit to Raising Cane’s®?
Please Contact Us.
What type of payments do we accept at Raising Cane’s®?
We accept Raising Cane's Gift Cards, Cash, MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express. (Accepted credit cards may vary depending on location.)