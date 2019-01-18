Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6-9 PM we’re donating 50% of mentioned sales from our Dallas County Restaurants to the Disaster Relief Fund to help those affected by the recent storms.
Participating Locations:
City of Dallas:
7651 Campbell Rd. | Dallas Tx. 75248
701 W. Illinois Ave | Dallas, TX 75224
11748 N. Central Expressway | Dallas, TX 75243
2503 W Mockingbird Lane | Dallas, TX 75235
8150 S. Hampton Rd | Dallas TX 75232
2255 W. Northwest Highway | Dallas, TX 75220
5201 Ross Ave | Dallas TX 75206
7345 Gaston Ave | Dallas TX 75214
City of Richardson:
320 S Plano Rd, Richardson, TX 75081
City of Addison:
4100 Beltline RD, Addison TX 75001
City of Garland:
1102 E. Northwest Highway, Garland, TX 75041