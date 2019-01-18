Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6-9 PM we’re donating 50% of mentioned sales from our Dallas County Restaurants to the Disaster Relief Fund to help those affected by the recent storms.

Participating Locations:

City of Dallas:

7651 Campbell Rd. | Dallas Tx. 75248

701 W. Illinois Ave | Dallas, TX 75224

11748 N. Central Expressway | Dallas, TX 75243

2503 W Mockingbird Lane | Dallas, TX 75235

8150 S. Hampton Rd | Dallas TX 75232

2255 W. Northwest Highway | Dallas, TX 75220

5201 Ross Ave | Dallas TX 75206

7345 Gaston Ave | Dallas TX 75214

City of Richardson:

320 S Plano Rd, Richardson, TX 75081

City of Addison:

4100 Beltline RD, Addison TX 75001

City of Garland:

1102 E. Northwest Highway, Garland, TX 75041