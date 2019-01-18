Cozy Cane Contest

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE DOES NOT IMPROVE CHANCES OF WINNING. ThIS Contest is open TO Legal U.S. REsidents OF the FIFTY (50) United States and D.C. AND ONLY TO QUALIFIED PERSONS (as defined in the rules below). VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Contest Name: Cozy Cane Contest (the “Contest”).

Contest Dates: Contest registration is scheduled to begin at 12:00:01 am Eastern Time (“ET”) on 11/23/20 and ends at 11:59:59 pm ET on 12/29/20 (the “Registration Period”). The Contest Administrator’s computer system shall be the official timekeeper. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void outside of the (50) U.S. and D.C., and wherever prohibited or restricted by law.

Who may Enter: Contest is open only to legal residents of, and who are physically located within, the fifty United States and District of Columbia, who are age 18 or older as of date of entry, and have a valid U.S. driver’s license or government issued ID (“Entrant”), except the following persons who are not eligible to enter, participate or win:

Employees, officers, and directors of Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC, (“Sponsor and Administrator”), each of their respective franchisees, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, distributors, retailers, printers, advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the design or execution of this Contest (collectively “Released Parties), and the members of the immediate families or households of any of the above, whether or not related. “Immediate family members” includes, for purposes of this Contest, parents (including in-laws), grandparents, siblings (including step-siblings), children (including step-children), grand children (including step grandchildren) and each of their respective spouses.

How to Enter – Three Ways (each an “Entry Method”)

Create an original photo including yourself and the Cozy Cane standee available at participating Raising Cane’s Restaurant locations (“Photo”). Cozy Cane standee shall only be available at participating Raising Cane’s Restaurant locations. Sponsor not responsible for any unavailable, missing, lost, stolen or damaged Cozy Cane standee at any location.

Note: Any Photo including multiple guests should demonstrate proper Social Distancing guidelines and/or masks as required by your location.

After creating your Photo, post your Photo using either of the following Entry Methods including any comment/tweet (your “Photo Entry”) to enter the Contest during the Registration Period:

Instagram Photo Post: Access the Instagram application on your compatible mobile device. During the Registration Period, post your Photo through your own public Instagram account including any optional comments, and use the hashtag #CozyCaneContest. NOTE: To enter the contest in this method, Entrants must (a) follow the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® Instagram handle (@raisingcanes) and (b) must be an active holder of a non-private Instagram account (holders of private accounts may not enter using this method). If you do not have the Instagram application, you may download it through the application store on your mobile device. The Instagram application is free, and Instagram’s Terms of Use apply. For details, visit http://instagram.com/legal/terms/. Submitted Photos will appear on Instagram under the hashtag #CozyCaneContest. If you enter using a mobile device on a wireless service provider’s network (as opposed to a Wi-Fi network), your carrier’s text and data rates will apply. You should consult your wireless service provider’s pricing plan for details. You agree to incur any and all charges demanded by your wireless carrier.

Twitter Photo Post: Access the Twitter application on your mobile device or your computer. During the Registration Period, submit your Photo via your own Twitter account including any comment in the tweet of 160 characters or less and use the hashtag #CozyCaneContest. To enter the contest in this method, Entrants must (a) follow the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® Twitter handle (@Raising_Canes) and (b) must be an active holder of a non-private Twitter account (holders with private account settings may not enter in this method). If you wish to enter via Twitter and do not have a Twitter account, you may create one by visiting www.twitter.com. Twitter accounts are free, and Twitter’s Terms of Use apply. For details, visit http://twitter.com/tos. You must be an active holder of a nonprivate Twitter account to be eligible to enter this Contest via Twitter (i.e., you must make sure your tweets are set to “public” and not “private”). Submitted Photos will appear on Twitter under the hashtags #CozyCaneContest. If you enter using a mobile device on a wireless service provider’s network (as opposed to a Wi-Fi network), your carrier’s text and data rates will apply. You should consult your wireless service provider’s pricing plan for details. You agree to incur any and all charges demanded by your wireless carrier.

Facebook: Access the Facebook application from your mobile device or your computer. During the Registration Period, submit your Photo via your own Facebook account including any comment and use the hashtag #CozyCaneContest. In order to be eligible to win, Entrants must (a) follow the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/RaisingCanesChickenFingers/) and (b) must be an active holder of a non-private Facebook account (holders with private account settings may not enter in this method). If you do not have the Facebook application, you may download it through the application store on your mobile device. The Facebook application is free, and Facebook’s Terms of Use apply. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/policies/. (each a “Facebook Entry”). If you enter on a wireless service provider’s network (as opposed to a WiFi network), your carrier’s text and data rates will apply. You should consult your wireless service provider’s pricing plan for details. You agree to incur any and all charges imposed by your wireless carrier.

All Photo submission and entries must be submitted by 11:59:59p ET on 12/31/20 to be eligible. Maximum of one entry per person per day per Entry Method. Each entry requires a unique Photo that has not previously been entered in the Contest. Each participant must submit an entry on his/her own behalf. Any entry submitted on behalf of another individual or using another person’s name, Instagram, Twitter or Facebook account or photo, or providing any false email addresses or information, will be disqualified and ineligible to claim any prize. Any attempt by any participant to obtain more than the stated number of entries allowed by using same, multiple/different emails, identities, or any other methods void that participant's entries and that participant may be disqualified. No mechanically produced or automated entries permitted.Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification and all such entries will be deemed void. False and/or deceptive entries or acts, including misrepresentation of age, shall render such entries ineligible.

All Photo Entries in the Contest become the sole property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Each Entrant agrees that their submitted Photo Entry may be viewed by the public. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify and remove any Photo Entry at any time that is not in compliance with these Official Rules. All Photo Entries must conform to the Photo submission requirements as outlined above and below, or it may be disqualified and not considered for the Contest.

Any other individuals (if any) included in a Photo Entry, must provide Entrant with express consent and permission for their images to be included and submitted in the Contest, and such Entrant is solely responsible for obtaining all authorizations or approvals. The individual who submitted the Photo Entry shall be designated as the official Entrant participating in the Contest, regardless of any other individuals included in the Photo Entry, and shall be the only individual eligible for any resulting prize award (see below). Any Photo Entry completed and submitted on behalf of another individual or using another person’s name, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter account, or use of any unauthorized photo submissions will be disqualified.

All entries must include all required information. Any entry or photo submission with incorrect, incomplete or illegible information, or other inaccurate information will be disqualified. Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, incorrect, illegible, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, or damaged entries, or for entries submitted in a manner that is not expressly allowed under these Official Rules, or for any entry not submitted or received due to any technical error or failure, human error, unauthorized human intervention, inaccurate capture or mis-entry of any required information, failures, omissions, interruptions, deletions, or defects of any phone or cellular phone provider, network computer online systems, computer equipment, servers, or software, including any injury or damage to contestant’s or any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from participation in this Contest; or the failure to capture any such information or effects of hackers or failure of any electronic equipment, computer, phone line or cellular transmissions and/or network connections; all of which will be disqualified.

In the event of a dispute as to any entry, registration or Photo entry submission, the authorized account holder of the Instagram or Twitter account used to register or submit the photo, and associated with the entry will be deemed to be the registrant and s/he must be eligible according to these Official Rules. The “authorized account holder” is the Instagram or Twitter account holder of the account name used to post the photo. Proof of being the authorized account holder may be required.

By participating and submitting an entry, Entrant agrees that Sponsor and participating parties are authorized to contact Entrant via email, mail, phone, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter message or any other form of media to make contestant aware of information pertinent to the Contest, and to distribute information regarding the Sponsor(s) featured products, special events or promotional offers. Entrants may opt-out of any further email communication at any time by simply replying REMOVE to any email message, or following the provided opt-out instructions. Any available opt-in opportunities are not required to enter the Contest, and checking the opt-in boxes will not improve your chances of winning.

By registering and submitting a Photo Entry, you affirm that you have read and accepted these Official Rules. The laws of the United States apply to and govern this Contest and any claims must be raised and resolved in the United States. Any information collected by registering and entering the Contest shall be used only in a manner consistent with these Official Rules and with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy. By entering the Contest, each contestant agrees that s/he may be contacted, recorded and/or broadcasted by Sponsor, and that his/her photo submission may be used, promoted, released, broadcasted or published by Sponsor in any manner related to the promotion or advertising of the Contest.

Collection and use of information collected in connection with the Contest will be in accordance with the Contest Sponsor’s Privacy Policy as posted at https://www.raisingcanes.com/privacy-policy.

General Photo Submission Requirements:

Each Photo must be submitted in a file format accepted by the Instagram, Facebook or Twitter; Each Photo must be the Entrant’s own original creation, that has not been previously submitted in any contest, contest, or competition; Any Photo that is not properly submitted or received for any reason, including any technical difficulties; upload failures; failures to save or properly store the Photo; busy signals, efforts of hackers; or any lost or disconnected internet connections, will be disqualified.

Privacy: Sponsor is committed to protecting privacy. To enter the Contest, entrants must complete an official entry form with entrant’s name and phone number. Winners must provide shipping information disclosing their name, address, and phone number. The information on the entry will only be used for selecting winners and giving away prizes. Sponsor may retain any entry and winner selection information for recordkeeping purposes, but the information will not be used for any other purposes, except as described in these Official Rules. Sponsor does not sell any personal information collected as part of this Contest. Depending on your jurisdiction, applicable law may entitle you to certain consumer rights regarding the processing of your personal information. For more information about exercising your rights and our data collection and processing practices generally, please review our Privacy Statement at www.raisingcanes.com.

Additional Photo Submission Requirements: Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion, to disqualify any Photo submission for any reason that it considers to not be appropriate for the Contest. Photo restrictions include, but are not limited to, the following requirements:

not be, or ever have been, submitted in any competition, contest or contest of any kind;

not use any name, likeness, photograph, or any other identifying element, in whole or in part, of any person, living or dead, without permission;

not be subject to any third-party agreement or require payment or incurrence of any sums to obtain further permissions of any person or entity as a result of its use or exploitation of the idea or rights therein or portions, or modified versions or derivative works thereof;

except as relates to the Sponsor’s brand or approved partners, not include trademarks, logos, or copyrighted material not owned by entrant or material that is used without permission (including but not limited to company names, photographs, works of art, or images published on any media) or that otherwise infringes or violates the rights of any third party (including but not limited to, copyrights, trademarks, patents, trade secrets, logos, contract and licensing rights, rights of publicity or privacy, moral rights (i.e., “droit morale”), or any other intellectual property rights);

not feature, refer to, or mention any companies or brands in competition with Sponsor;

not include any unauthorized photos or plagiarism of any kind;

not be considered harmful to minors in any way;

not contain nudity, inappropriate, indecent, sexually explicit, pornographic, or obscene content or images (which shall be determined by Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion);

not contain any political or politically themed or motivated messages, statements, or images;

not defame, slander, libel, misrepresent, or contain disparaging remarks or any other content that could adversely affect the name, reputation, or goodwill of Sponsor or any other individuals and/or entities affiliated or associated with Sponsor, the Contest, or any prizes, the determination of which shall remain in the sole discretion of Sponsor;

not depict or include images that may be considered unlawful, harmful, threatening, violent, abusive, harassing, tortuous, defamatory, vulgar, libelous, invasive of another’s privacy, hateful, or racially, religiously, ethnically or otherwise objectionable in any manner as solely determined by Sponsor;

not communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which Sponsor wishes to associate;

not contain any personal identification, such as license plate numbers, e-mail addresses or street address;

to the extent submitted through Instagram, adhere to the Instagram terms of use as set forth on the Instagram website at: http://instagram.com/about/legal/terms/;

to the extent submitted through Twitter, adhere to the Twitter terms of use as set forth on the Twitter website at: https://twitter.com/tos?lang=en; and

to the extent submitted through Facebook, adhere to the Twitter terms of use as set forth on the Facebook website at: https://www.facebook.com/policies/;

if any Photo entry appears to duplicate any other Photo entries or if multiples of the same Photo are submitted, only one Photo will be considered and all others will not be eligible or accepted.

Representation and Release of Rights to Photo Submissions: By submitting any Photo, each entrant represents that s/he has sole and exclusive ownership and proprietary rights of all Photo images submitted; has full permission of all parties featured within the Photo to publish and release their images and actions shown within the Photo; and agrees that each Photo becomes the sole and exclusive property of Sponsor, and Sponsor may publish, display, promote, or utilize Photo in any manner of its choosing in relation to the promotion or advertising of the Contest or Sponsor. Online entry into the Contest and/or entry of any Photo, constitutes permission for the Sponsor and its designees to use that entrant’s Photo, name, city and state of residence and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and trade in any and all media now or hereafter known worldwide in perpetuity without limitation or further compensation, notification or permission, unless prohibited by law. Photo submissions will not be acknowledged or returned by Sponsor.

Sponsor reserves the right to request from any entrant at any time proof, in a form acceptable to Sponsor, of any permission required or possibly required to use such entrant’s Photo entry. Failure to provide such proof, if requested, may disqualify such Photo entry from the Contest.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual (and all of his or her Entries) who tampers or attempts to tamper with or abuse the Entry process in any way or who is otherwise in violation of these Official Rules, as determined by Sponsor in their sole discretion. Any questions regarding the number of Entries submitted or the authorized account holder shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY PERSON TO DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF A CONTEST MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO DISQUALIFY AND SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Judging of Photo Submissions – Determination of Prize Winners: On or about 1/5/21, a panel of judges as solely determined and appointed by Sponsor/Contest Administrator shall review, select and designate a maximum of five (5) grand prize winning entries (see prize description below) from among all eligible Photo submissions received (see judging criteria below).

Note: There is a maximum of one (1) prize award per person or household. If eligible entries are less than the scheduled number of prizes available, then associated prize award(s) shall not be awarded.

Each eligible entrant who submitted a selected entry shall be designated as a potential winner, subject to verification of eligibility, and compliance with these Official Rules. Only the contestants whose Photo submissions are selected by the judges shall be eligible to claim the grand prize award. If an insufficient number of eligible entries are received, then the associated prize shall not be awarded.

Photo submissions shall be judged by a Sponsor/Administrator-appointed panel of judges (“Judges”) pursuant to the following guidelines, requirements and criteria in the determination of the winning photo submission(s):

Photo that demonstrates creativity, fun, originality, humor and/or other inspiration (33.3% of score);

Photo that best represents the Sponsor’s brand image in a positive manner (33.3% of score);

Photo that elicits best emotional response from Judges (33.3% of score)

Winner Notification: Each potential prize winner will be notified initially via post to the entrant’s Instagram, Facebook or Twitter account. If the Administrator is unsuccessful in its attempt to reach and speak directly with a potential prize winner by phone and/or email within 48-hours of the initial notification attempt to the Instagram, Facebook or Twitter account associated with that contestant’s entry, then that contestant may be disqualified and an alternate potential prize winner may be randomly selected from among the remaining eligible entries and notified as per the procedures outlined above (time permitting). Note: phone messages will not be left during the winner notification process.

During prize winner notification, the selected potential prize winner must confirm their eligibility, and indicate their willingness and ability to accept the designated prize. The potential prize winner will then receive official notification via email delivery. If a selected winner does not meet the eligibility requirements, is unable or unwilling to accept the prize or elects to decline the prize, s/he will be disqualified and, at Sponsor’s discretion and time permitting, an alternate winner will be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries and notified as per the procedures outlined above. Any disqualified contestant will not receive any alternate prize substitution or compensation. Decisions of the Administrator in the selection and determination of the prize winners and all matters relating to this Contest are final and binding.

All of the following will apply to each prize winner: 1) Winner will be required to complete and return, within 2-days of date of receipt, a prize acceptance form, including an affidavit of eligibility and a liability/publicity release (where permitted); 2) Winner may be required to present a copy of a valid social security card and a valid driver’s license or government issued photo ID as a condition of participating or receiving any prize; and 3) Winner will be responsible for paying all applicable taxes (including, but not limited to all local, state and federal taxes) on all prizes awarded.

Grand Prize Award (Maximum 5 winners): Each grand prize winner shall receive the following grand prize award:

One (1) $100 Raising Cane’s gift card, subject to terms and conditions of Raising Cane’s gift card policies.

One (1) XL Cozy Cane plush stuffed animal

Approximate Retail Value (ARV) of each grand prize award: $225. ARV of all available grand prize awards: $1,125

All merchandise items are awarded ‘as is’ without warranty, express or implied. Prize winners must accept delivery of prize in the method as solely determined and designated by Sponsor. Prize shall be shipped only to the designated winner residential address as submitted during initial registration and/or as provided during winner notification, via the shipping carrier as determined and designated by Sponsor (i.e. UPS, USPS or other Sponsor designated carrier), or as otherwise specified by Sponsor. Allow 6-8 weeks for prize delivery.

Once shipped, prize shall be considered as awarded and delivered, and Sponsor shall not be responsible for actual receipt of delivery by winner. Sponsor shall not be responsible for any lost, late, undelivered, misdirected, damaged or stolen delivery; or any incorrect delivery address provided by winner during registration or prize claim. In the event of any delivery issues, including undelivered, misdirected, lost or stolen deliveries, Sponsor shall have no responsibility to replace the prize award, and prize award shall not be substituted by Sponsor with any alternate prize award or compensation. Winner shall look solely to designated shipper/carrier for any lost, damaged, stolen or mis-delivered packages and not to Sponsor for any delivery issues.

General Prize Conditions: Prize must be accepted as awarded. All other costs and expenses related to prize acceptance, delivery, redemption or use not specified herein as being provided are the sole responsibility of Winner. All income, federal, state and local taxes are the Winner’s sole responsibility. All prize awards are non-transferable and no cash redemption or prize substitution allowed, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion or as provided herein. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion. All prizes are awarded as is, without any warranty, express or implied, by Sponsor except to the extent that Sponsor provides any express warranty on its restaurant services obtained via use of gift card (and, in such case, the warranty shall be strictly limited to its terms.). Failure to collect or properly claim prize in accordance with these Official Rules will result in forfeiture of the prize. If forfeited for any reason, Winner will not receive any other prize substitution or compensation, and the prize will remain the property of Sponsor and will not be awarded, except as provided herein. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded. Any unclaimed prizes will not be awarded. Prize may not be awarded if an insufficient number of Entries are received.

Additional Rules & Restrictions: By participating, Entrants agree to abide by and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator, which shall be final in all matters relating to this Contest. In the event an Entrant wins a Grand Prize, and is later found to be in violation of these Official Rules he/she will be required to forfeit the Grand Prize or to reimburse Sponsor for the stated value of the Grand Prize if such violation is discovered after Winner has used the Grand Prize. Participation in Contest constitutes permission for the Sponsor and its designees to use Entrants’ names, cities and states of residence and/or likenesses for purposes of advertising and trade in any and all media now or hereafter known worldwide on perpetuity without limitation or further compensation, notification or permission, unless prohibited by law. False, fraudulent or deceptive Entries or acts shall render Entrants ineligible for any prize.

By participating, Entrants agree to hold all Released Parties harmless from any claims, losses, actions, or damages of any kind, whether actual, incidental or consequential, for injury (including but not limited to death), damages, losses or expenses arising out of or relating to Entrant’s participation in this Contest, or the acceptance, possession or use/misuse of a Grand Prize, or participation in prize-related activities (including but not limited to travel or activity related thereto), and to assume all liability thereof. Released Parties shall not be liable to Winner or any other person for failure to supply a Grand Prize or any part thereof by reason of any acts of God (such as pandemic, epidemic, or natural disaster) any actions, regulations, orders, or requests by any governmental entity, equipment failure, terroristic acts, war, fire, riot or social unrest, unusually severe weather, embargo, labor dispute or strike, labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, or any other cause beyond Released Parties’ sole control.

Entrants are restricted to use of ordinary and typical computer equipment, mobile phone equipment, Internet access and cellular networks. Sponsor disclaims all liability for the inability of an Entrant to complete or continue an Entry due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, acts beyond the Sponsor’s control, or otherwise. The Sponsor disclaims any liability for Entries not received due to technical difficulties or transmission errors. The Sponsor disclaims all liability for any delays, mis-delivery, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. Released Parties are not responsible for mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, including: failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed transmission of online Entries, traffic congestion on telephone lines, the Internet or at any website or lost or unavailable network connections which may limit an online Entrant's ability to participate in the Contest, and any injury or damage to Entrant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile phone related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Contest. Released Parties are not responsible for any other errors of any kind, whether computer, technical, typographical, printing, human or otherwise, relating to or in connection with the Contest, including, without limitations, errors which may occur in connection with the advertising of this Contest, administration or execution of the Contest, the cancellation of a Contest, the processing of Entries or in the announcement of the prizes or Potential Winners. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the Entry process or the operation of the Contest.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, modify or terminate the Contest if fraud, misconduct or technical failures destroy or threaten the integrity of the Contest, in the opinion of the Sponsor/Administrator, or if a computer virus, bug, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper conduct of the Contest as determined by Sponsor/Administrator, in their sole discretion.

In addition, by submitting any Photo Entry, each Entrant transfers any and all of his/her right, title and interest in and to such Photo Entry , including but not limited to any and all copyrights, trademark rights, "moral rights" and any and all other proprietary rights that may exist, throughout the world, to Sponsor and expressly waives any rights s/he may have in such submission and/or Photo Entry . Each Entrant agree s Sponsor is the exclusive ow ner of all rights in and to such Photo Entry and/or submission , and will have the worldwide, perpetual right to copy, display, reproduce, exhibit, edit, modify, assign, license, register for copyright or trademark, distribute, sell or otherwise use and exploit the photo submission and all elements and/or derivative works thereof, in whole or in part, alone or with other materials, in any media now known or hereafter created or devised, for any reason whatsoever, without compensation to Entrant.

Odds: Odds of being selected as a prize winner are dependent upon the total number of eligible entries received from all entry methods combined, skill of each entrant in creating the photo and decisions of Judges.

In Case of Disputes: By participating, each Entrant agrees that (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Contest, or any prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and any judicial proceeding shall take place in a federal or state court within the State of Texas; (2) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs associated with entering this Contest, but in no event attorneys' fees; and (3) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, and consequential damages, and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and Sponsor in connection with this Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of the State of Texas or any other jurisdiction), that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Texas.

Winner List: For a copy of these Official Rules or a list of the prize winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Cozy Cane contest, c/o Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC, 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024. Please specify whether you are requesting, official rules or a list of the prize winner. Requests must be received by 9/2/2020.

Sponsors: Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC, 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024

Administrator: Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC, 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024

This Contest is not affiliated with or sponsored, sanctioned, or endorsed by or in any way in association with Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with this Contest or any prizes awarded in connection therewith.