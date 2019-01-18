raising canes background
Covid-19 Response

Covid-19 Response

Raising Cane’s is committed to safely serving you and your loved ones.
Technomic
We’re honored to be rated the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant Company with COVID-19 Safety Precautions by our Customers. Thank you for your continued trust in us. Link to story
What we’re doing to exceed expectations for safety and cleanliness:
raising cane card

Following all state and local guidelines for capacity

face mask

Requiring facemasks for our Crew

usa

Offering Online Contactless Ordering with Curbside and Pick-Up options. Learn More

gloves

Requiring Crew to wear gloves and change to a new set when switching tasks

cleaning bucket

Sanitizing tables and high traffic areas every 30 minutes

hose head

Making Daily Wellness Checks mandatory for our Crew

soap dispenser

Requiring Crew to wash their hands every 10 minutes

