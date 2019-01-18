Raising Cane’s is committed to safely serving you and your loved ones.
We’re honored to be rated the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant Company with COVID-19 Safety Precautions by our Customers. Thank you for your continued trust in us. Link to story
What we’re doing to exceed expectations for safety and cleanliness:
Following all state and local guidelines for capacity
Requiring facemasks for our Crew
Offering Online Contactless Ordering with Curbside and Pick-Up options. Learn More
Requiring Crew to wear gloves and change to a new set when switching tasks
Sanitizing tables and high traffic areas every 30 minutes
Making Daily Wellness Checks mandatory for our Crew
Requiring Crew to wash their hands every 10 minutes