(Warning: May cause severe addiction to Raising Cane’s® chicken fingers)

The Caniac Club is a customer appreciation program that has been developed to provide our customers with special THANK YOU offers for being a member. Throughout the year you will receive FREE FOOD, Fun News and More just for being a member.

1.

Simply visit our participating Raising Cane’s locations and ask a crewmember for a Caniac Club card.

2.

Go to RaisingCanes.com on the web and click on the CANIAC CLUB page. You’re already SO close!

3.

In the REGISTER YOUR NEW CARD area enter the card number located on the back of the card provided.

4.

Follow the rest of the instructions and enjoy your Caniac® Club privileges.