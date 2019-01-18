Grab your cap and gown because Raising Cane’s, Snoop Dogg (DJ Snoopadelic) and Shaquille O’Neal (DJ Diesel) are hosting an epic graduation party for high school and college seniors across the nation.

On Friday, May 15 Raising Cane’s, Snoop Dogg (DJ Snoopadelic) and Shaquille O’Neal (DJ Diesel) hosted an epic virtual graduation party for high school and college seniors across the nation on Facebook live. Even though the live event has passed, you can still view the performance HERE. Be sure to check out our In the Moment Virtual Entertainment Page to RSVP for upcoming performances and view past performances.