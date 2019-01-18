raising canes background
While we currently have Restaurants in over half of the 50 United States we don’t want to stop there. We’ve decided to turn up the heat - that’s right, we’re hittin’ the gas and heading to uncharted cities across America (well, uncharted for us at least). For almost 25 years, we’ve been serving up our ONE LOVE®, quality chicken finger meals, and we’ve picked up some pretty loyal Customers along the way. We like to call them Caniacs. And, when a Caniac tells you they need Cane’s in their Community, you find a way to make it happen…even if that means showing up on four wheels!

WE’RE ROLLING IN CANIAC-STYLE WITH TWO FOOD TRUCKS!

Check out all the unique features of our 24’ and 18’ trucks.

EXTERIOR

  • 270-degree DJ stand on the roof, completewith Video Panels
  • 4 Speakers, 2 that light up and sync with the music
  • Full-size Raising Cane’s Monument Sign on the back of the truck
  • 4 Large LED Screens on the side of the truck
  • Cane Hood Ornament
  • Custom Cane Truck Grill
  • 3 Disco Balls – that rotate!
  • Disco Ball Wheel Covers

CAB INTERIOR

  • Velvet Elvis
  • Todd and Cane Picture
  • Hard Hat
  • Cricket
  • Disco Ball

KITCHEN

  • 3 Fryers
  • Full-size Toast Grill
  • Capacity to produce 800 Box Combos
  • Neon Chicken Finger Sign
