Bringing ONE LOVE® Across America

While we currently have Restaurants in over half of the 50 United States we don’t want to stop there. We’ve decided to turn up the heat - that’s right, we’re hittin’ the gas and heading to uncharted cities across America (well, uncharted for us at least). For almost 25 years, we’ve been serving up our ONE LOVE®, quality chicken finger meals, and we’ve picked up some pretty loyal Customers along the way. We like to call them Caniacs. And, when a Caniac tells you they need Cane’s in their Community, you find a way to make it happen…even if that means showing up on four wheels!