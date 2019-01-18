2014 Cane's Rocks Sweepstakes
Official Rules
Important: Please read these rules before entering this Sweepstakes. By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and represent that you satisfy all of the eligibility requirements below.
NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN.
TEXT MESSAGING IS NOT REQUIRED FOR ENTRY. EACH TEXT MESSAGE SENT OR RECEIVED MAY INCUR A CHARGE AS PROVIDED IN YOUR RATE PLAN. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY. IF YOU ENTER VIA TEXT MESSAGING, YOU AGREE THAT YOU ARE PROVIDING SPONSORS AND ADMINISTRATOR EXPRESS, WRITTEN CONSENT FOR YOU TO RECEIVE UP TO 7 TEXT MESSAGES RELATED TO THIS SWEEPSTAKES USING AUTOMATED TECHNOLOGY IN RESPONSE TO YOUR ENTRY. TEXT MESSAGING MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE THROUGH ALL WIRELESS CARRIERS. CONSENT IS NOT REQUIRED TO BUY GOODS AND SERVICES.
- Eligibility: PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE ODDS OF WINNING. The 2014 Cane’s Rocks Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (or the District of Columbia) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and non-employee workers of Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C., Raising Cane's USA, L.L.C., Raising Cane’s Franchising, L.L.C. and its licensees, The Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola bottlers, dick clark productions, inc., HelloWorld, Inc., and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and agents and those prize providers and agencies that are involved in the development or execution of this Sweepstakes or any of its materials, and the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, and children) and household members of each such person are not eligible. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited by law.
- Sponsor: Raising Cane's Restaurants, L.L.C., 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, Texas 75024, and The Coca-Cola Company, One Coca-Cola Plaza, Atlanta, GA 30313 (collectively, "Sponsor" or "Sponsors"). Administrator: HelloWorld, Inc., One ePrize Drive, Pleasant Ridge, MI 48069 (“Administrator”).
- Agreement to Official Rules: By participating in the Sweepstakes, entrant fully and unconditionally agrees to and accepts these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.
- Promotion Period: The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET"), July 5, 2014, and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET, August 19, 2014 (the "Promotion Period"). Administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for this Sweepstakes.
- How to Enter: There are 2 ways to enter during the Promotion Period:
- Text Message Method of Entry: Take the following steps during the Promotion Period to enter the Sweepstakes via text message. First, visit one of the 189 Raising Cane's restaurant locations (each a "Restaurant") and make a purchase. Restaurants can be found here: http://www.raisingcanes.com/restaurant-locations. You will receive a code printed on your receipt (or on a card accompanying the receipt) which is unique to the Restaurant that you visited (each a "Code"). Using your 2-way text-messaging-capable device (each a "Device"), text the keyword CANES to the short code 26739. Then, input the requested information to confirm your date of birth. If your information indicates that you are eligible, you will be prompted to reply with the Code. By texting an eligible Code, you will receive 1 entry into the Sweepstakes drawing for the applicable Restaurant per text entry per day. See “Limitations for All Methods of Entry” below for information about the maximum number of entries permitted. If you wish to opt out, text STOP to 26739. Text HELP to 26739 if you would like more information. By texting CANES to 26739, you agree that you are providing Sponsor and Administrator express, written consent for you to receive up to 7 text messages using automated technology in response to your entry related to 2014 Cane's Rocks Sweepstakes. Customer Service Contact Information: send questions to [email protected]
If you enter the Sweepstakes by text message, your wireless service provider's text Message and Data Rates May Apply. Entrants should consult their wireless service provider’s pricing plan for details. You agree to incur any and all charges demanded by your wireless carrier. The Device that is used must be capable of sending and receiving text messages. Entrants should check their Device’s features to see if they have that capability and check the Device manual for specific use instructions. Entry via text messaging may be limited and may not be available through all wireless carriers or on all handsets. Supported carriers include AT&T™, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, U.S. Cellular, Sprint, Boost Mobile, Alltel, Cincinnati Bell, Cricket, and Metro PCS. Consent is not required to buy goods and services. Your participation in the Sweepstakes is subject to the Privacy Policy of The Coca-Cola Company, which can be viewed by visiting http://www.coca-colacompany.com/our-company/privacy-policy.
- Mail-In Alternate Method of Entry: Take the following steps during the Promotion Period to enter via mail-in entry. First, to enter without making a purchase, using a Device, or text messaging, hand print your full name, street address (no P.O. Boxes), day/evening/cellular phone number (if any), email address and date of birth on a 3" x 5" piece of paper and mail it in an envelope with proper postage to "2014 Cane's Rocks Sweepstakes and the Restaurant number for which you are entering" – Sweeps Entry," P.O. Box 5046, Dept. # 812289, Kalamazoo MI 49003-5046. You will receive 1 entry into the Sweepstakes drawing for the applicable Restaurant. See “Limitations for All Methods of Entry” below for information about the maximum number of entries permitted. Restaurants and Restaurant numbers can be found here: http://www.raisingcanes.com/restaurant-locations. If you fail to include the Restaurant number on the outside of the envelope, Administrator will disqualify your mail-in entry into the Sweepstakes. Limit: 1 entry per stamped envelope. All mail-in entries must be handwritten, postmarked by August 20, 2014, and received by August 27, 2014. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and none will be acknowledged or returned. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, illegible, misdirected or postage-due entries, which will be disqualified.
- Drawings: Administrator is a judging organization whose decisions as to the selection of the potential winners are final and binding. On or about August 28, 2014, Administrator will select the names of the potential Grand Prize winners in a random drawing of all eligible entries during the Promotion Period. On or about August 28, 2014, Administrator will select the names of all other potential winners in a random drawing of all eligible entries for each Restaurant during the Promotion Period. The potential winners will be notified by email, mail, phone or Device, depending on method of entry. The odds of winning a Grand Prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period. The odds of winning any other prize depend on the number of eligible entries received for the applicable Restaurant during the Promotion Period.
- Requirements of Potential Winners: Potential winners must comply with the Official Rules. Winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. If a potential winner entered via text messaging, he/she will be notified by phone and/or text message at the phone number of the Device used to enter the Sweepstakes and he/she must respond within 24 hours with the requested contact and mailing information or forfeit the applicable prize. If the potential winner entered by mail, he/she will be contacted by email, mail or phone. Each potential Grand Prize winner (or parent/legal guardian if winner is a minor in his/her state of residence) will be required to sign and return to Administrator, within 5 days of the date notice or attempted notice is sent, a Declaration of Compliance, Liability & Publicity Release ("Declaration") (except where prohibited) in order to claim his/her prize and to fulfill any such other requirements as determined by Administrator. If a potential winner fails to do so, he/she may be disqualified and forfeit the prize. In the event that any potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to complete the Declaration in the required time frame (Grand Prize only), forfeits the prize or is disqualified for any reason, Administrator will select an alternate potential winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries, if time permits, up to 3 alternates. If the alternate potential winners are disqualified, the applicable prize will not be awarded. Non-travel prizes will be fulfilled approximately 8 – 10 weeks after the end of the Sweepstakes.
- Prizes:
5 GRAND PRIZES: Five Grand Prize winners will each receive the following trip package: A trip package for 2 to Los Angeles, CA for the American Music Awards® on November 23, 2014. Trip package includes (i) round-trip, coach-class air transportation for 2 from a major airport near winner’s home in the 50 United States or D.C. (determined per Sponsor discretion); (ii) round-trip ground transportation between the destination airport and hotel; (iii) 2 nights' hotel accommodations (single room, double occupancy; room and hotel determined per Sponsor choice); (iv) a ticket for winner and guest to the American Music Awards® (seat locations to be determined per Sponsor discretion); (v) a $500 gift card for the winner that may be used for spending money (gift card terms and conditions apply); and (vi) travel agent services. Winner and guest must be available to travel on the Sponsor-specified dates, surrounding the American Music Awards®, or forfeit the prize. All travelers must travel on same itinerary and depart from the same airport on the same flight. Travel must be round trip. Sponsor will determine airline and flight itinerary. No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the cancellation or delay of any flight. Travel is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in these Official Rules, and those set forth by the Sponsor's airline carrier of choice as detailed in the passenger ticket contract. If trip destination is less than 250 miles from the winner's residence, winner will be provided $200 in spending money for driving expenses in lieu of air transportation. The Sponsor is not responsible if the American Music Awards® or any other scheduled event is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason, winner will forfeit that portion of the prize, and winner will not be reimbursed for tickets. Tickets may be subject to issuer’s standard rain-check policies and procedures. All expenses, travel, and other costs not expressly stated in the package description above are the sole responsibility of winner. If winner is an eligible minor (as determined by his/her state of residence), winner's guest must be winner's parent/legal guardian. If winner’s guest is a minor (as determined by his/her state of residence), he or she must be at least 10 years of age, and winner must be minor’s parent/legal guardian and must complete required paperwork on behalf of minor, as applicable. Travel companion must execute liability/publicity releases prior to issuance of prize documents. Restrictions, conditions and limitations for all prize components may apply. Lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, gift card, vouchers or certificates will not be replaced. By accepting ticket prize, winner agrees to abide by any terms, conditions and restrictions provided by the ticket. Sponsor is not responsible if winner does not use ticket on day of American Music Awards®. No one may be admitted to the American Music Awards® without a ticket or after the performance begins. Winner and travel companion must comply with all of the rules and regulations of the venue where the performance is held. Winner acknowledges that if Winner and/or his or her travel companion behaves in a disorderly or disruptive manner or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person at the AMAs/Event, Winner and/or his or her travel companion may be removed from the venue or denied entry (as determined by the producer, the venue, and/or their designee(s) in their sole and absolute discretion). Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $4,155. The ARV of travel may vary based on airfare fluctuations and distance between departure and destination. Winner will not receive difference between actual and approximate retail value.
189 FIRST PRIZES (1 PER RESTAURANT): A prize pack, consisting of 1 pair of Beats® Solo® Headphones (ARV: $170); 1-year membership to Spotify; a $50 Best Buy gift card; Cane’s logos smartphone silicone speaker; Cane’s t-shirt; 2 Free Box Combo cards; and a $25 Live Nation® Concert Cash® Code (ARV: $25). The $25 Live Nation Concert Cash Code is a “one-time use only” voucher code good toward $25-off final ticket purchase for a select concert at a participating Live Nation owned or operated venue in the United States, based on availability under this program; or $25-off select merchandise sold at the Live Nation Store. All prize details determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, terms and conditions apply. ARV: $400.
For All Prizes: No substitution, exchange or transfer of prize by any winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize for one of comparable or greater value. Each winner is responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt and/or use. Limit: 1 prize per person. Total ARV of all prizes: $96,375.
For all Live Nation® Concert Cash® Code ("Code") prizes: The Code is redeemable only on the Live Nation website located at www.livenation.com/cokeconcertcash. Certain exclusions apply. Code cannot be used toward fan clubs, ticket packages or shipping charges. Exclusions may apply to TM+ tickets not sold directly by Live Nation. All ticket purchases are subject to the Purchase Policy found at http://www.livenation.com/h/purchase.html. All merchandise purchases are subject to the Purchase Policy found at http://store.livenation.com/content/purchase/lnpurchasepolicy.html. Code must be redeemed by 3:00 PM PT on March 30, 2015, while supplies last. A Code can be used only once. One Code per transaction. Codes are void if not obtained through authorized, legitimate channels, or if any part is defective, altered, duplicated, photocopied, forged, counterfeited, mutilated, or tampered with in any way, or if Codes contain or are the result of a printing, seeding, typographical, mechanical or other error(s), or do not contain proper security devices (an “irregular Code”). Any attempt to obtain or generate multiple names, email addresses, phone numbers and/or any fraudulent or other non-permissible mechanisms to obtain Codes, as determined by Live Nation in its sole discretion, shall give Live Nation the right to disqualify user. The Code has no cash value and cannot be exchanged for cash or credit, except as required by law. The Code cannot be sold or bought. Void if sold or exchanged for compensation. Any unused value will be forfeited. The Code cannot be combined with other product offers or promotions. Items purchased with a Code are for personal use or gifts only, and are not value for resale. Codes cannot be used for past purchases or offers. Use of a Code for unauthorized advertising, marketing or other promotional purposes is strictly prohibited. The Code cannot be replaced if lost or stolen and Live Nation is not responsible for any damage or loss resulting from unauthorized use. The Code is void where prohibited by law. Full code Terms of Use apply. If a Code is used in violation of the Code Terms of Use, Live Nation reserves the right to (a) cancel any ticket or merchandise order, or (b) charge user’s credit card for value of tickets or merchandise after shipment. Once tickets are issued, they cannot be exchanged for other tickets or merchandise. Merchandise may not be exchanged for tickets, but may be exchanged for other merchandise of equal or lesser value.
- Publicity: Except where prohibited by law, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant’s irrevocable, perpetual consent for Sponsor and its designees to use entrant’s name, likeness, prize information, city and state of residence for advertising and promotional purposes in any media throughout the world without further consideration, including without limitation in the publicly-distributed winner list for the Sweepstakes.
- General Conditions: In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Sweepstakes is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but, not limited to, fraud, virus or other technical problem, the Sponsor may choose to either: (a) suspend the Sweepstakes to address the impairment and then resume the Sweepstakes in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) cancel the Sweepstakes and award the prizes in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of the Official Rules of this or any other promotion, or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Sponsor's failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.
- Release and Limitations of Liability: Except where prohibited, by participating in the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold harmless The Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola bottlers, dick clark productions, inc., Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C., Raising Cane’s USA, L.L.C., Raising Cane’s Franchising, L.L.C. and its licensees, Live Nation Worldwide, Inc., HelloWorld, Inc., and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, promotional partners, prize partners, agents and agencies, and the officers, directors, members, and employees of them (the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (b) technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, printers or telephone, cellular networks, or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) errors in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; (e) late, lost, or undeliverable mail; or (f) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt of any prize. Entrant further agrees that in any cause of action, the Released Parties’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Sweepstakes and in no event shall the Released Parties be liable for attorney’s fees. Entrant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages. If, for any reason, an entrant’s entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, entrant’s sole remedy is another Sweepstakes entry, if it is possible. If the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, is discontinued for any reason, Sponsor may elect to hold a random drawing from among all eligible entries received up to the date of discontinuance for any prize offered herein. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth herein to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate, un-awarded, eligible prize claims.
- Dispute Resolution: You agree that any claim or dispute at law or equity that has arisen or may arise relating in any way to or arising out of the Sweepstakes, the Official Rules, or any Sponsor and/or Administrator Privacy Policies (including Mobile Terms and Conditions) will be resolved in accordance with the provisions set forth in this Dispute Resolution section. Please read this section carefully. It affects your rights and will have a substantial impact on how claims you and we have against each other are resolved.
You agree that whenever you have a disagreement with Administrator or Sponsor arising out of, connected to, or in any way related to the Sweepstakes, the Official Rules, or any Sponsor and/or Administrator Privacy Policies (including Mobile Terms and Conditions), you will send a written notice to the Administrator (“Demand”). You agree that the requirements of this Dispute Resolution section will apply even to disagreements that may have arisen before you accepted these Official Rules or accepted or learned about applicable Sponsor or Administrator terms, conditions, or policies, including Privacy Policies (including Mobile Terms and Conditions). You must send the Demand to the following address (the “Notice Address”): Legal Department, HelloWorld, Inc., One ePrize Drive, Pleasant Ridge, Michigan 48069. You agree that you will not take any legal action, including filing a lawsuit or demanding arbitration, until 10 business days after you send a Demand. If the disagreement stated in the Demand is not resolved to your satisfaction within 10 business days after it is received, and you intend on taking legal action, you agree that you will file a demand for arbitration with the American Arbitration Association (the “Arbitrator”). This arbitration provision limits the ability of you, Administrator, and Sponsors to litigate claims in court and you, Administrator, and Sponsors each agree to waive your respective rights to a jury trial or a state or federal judge. You agree that you will not file any lawsuit against Administrator or Sponsors in any state or federal court. You agree that if you do sue in state or federal court, and Administrator or Sponsors brings a successful motion to compel arbitration, you must pay all fees and costs incurred by Administrator and Sponsors in court, including reasonable attorney’s fees. For any such filing of a demand for arbitration, you must effect proper service under the rules of the Arbitrator and notice to the Notice Address may not be sufficient. If, for any reason, the American Arbitration Association is unable to conduct the arbitration, you may file your case with any national arbitration company. The Arbitrator shall apply the AAA Consumer-Related Disputes Supplementary Procedure effective September 15, 2005 (and as may be amended) and as modified by the agreement to arbitrate in this Dispute Resolution section. You agree that the Arbitrator will have sole and exclusive jurisdiction over any dispute you have with Administrator or Sponsors. The Federal Arbitration Act allows for the enforcement of arbitration agreements and governs the interpretation and enforcement of the agreement to arbitrate. The place of arbitration shall be Oakland County, Michigan.
You agree that you will not file a class action or collective action against any, some or all of the Released Parties, and that you will not participate in a class action or collective action against them. You agree that you will not join your claims to those of any other person. Notwithstanding any other provision in the Official Rules, or any Sponsor and/or Administrator Privacy Policy (including Mobile Terms and Conditions), if this class action waiver is invalidated, then the agreement to arbitrate is null and void, as though it were never entered into, and any arbitration dispute at that time will be dismissed without prejudice and may be refiled in a court. Under no circumstances do you or the Released Parties agree to class or collective procedures in arbitration or the joinder of claims in arbitration. Administrator and Sponsors agree that we will submit all disputes with you to arbitration before the Arbitrator.
All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant, Administrator, and Sponsors in connection with the Sweepstakes, or any claim or dispute that has arisen or may arise between you, Administrator and Sponsors, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Michigan without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules. The place of arbitration shall be Oakland County, Michigan.
- Winner List: For a winner list, visit bit.ly/SxnIUu. The winner list will be posted after winner confirmation is complete.
- Entrant's Personal Information: Information collected from entrants is subject to Administrator’s Privacy Policy http://www.helloworld.com/privacy-policy and the Sponsors' Privacy Policies located here: http://www.coca-colacompany.com/our-company/privacy-policy and here http://www.raisingcanes.com/privacy-statement.
Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. is not a sponsor of this Sweepstakes and is in no way responsible for the administration of this Sweepstakes, the verification of winners, or the fulfillment of prizing. All inquiries regarding this Sweepstakes should be directed to Sponsor and not Live Nation. Live Nation and Concert Cash are registered trademarks of Live Nation Worldwide, Inc.