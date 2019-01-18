2014 Cane's Rocks Sweepstakes

Official Rules

Important: Please read these rules before entering this Sweepstakes. By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and represent that you satisfy all of the eligibility requirements below.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN.

TEXT MESSAGING IS NOT REQUIRED FOR ENTRY. EACH TEXT MESSAGE SENT OR RECEIVED MAY INCUR A CHARGE AS PROVIDED IN YOUR RATE PLAN. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY. IF YOU ENTER VIA TEXT MESSAGING, YOU AGREE THAT YOU ARE PROVIDING SPONSORS AND ADMINISTRATOR EXPRESS, WRITTEN CONSENT FOR YOU TO RECEIVE UP TO 7 TEXT MESSAGES RELATED TO THIS SWEEPSTAKES USING AUTOMATED TECHNOLOGY IN RESPONSE TO YOUR ENTRY. TEXT MESSAGING MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE THROUGH ALL WIRELESS CARRIERS. CONSENT IS NOT REQUIRED TO BUY GOODS AND SERVICES.