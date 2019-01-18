#BracketFuelContest Sweepstakes 2016 Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. BY PARTICIPATING, YOU ARE ACKNOWLEDGING THAT YOU HAVE READ AND UNDERSTOOD THESE OFFICIAL RULES, AND AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

Void where prohibited by Law. This Sweepstakes is intended for play within the United States only and shall be construed and evaluated according to the laws of the United States. Do not enter this Sweepstakes if you are not located in the United States.

Sweepstakes Entry Period

The Raising Cane's #BracketFuelContest (“Sweepstakes”), sponsored by Raising Cane's Restaurants, LLC (“Sponsor”), begins on March 9, 2016, at 12:00 AM CT and ends on April 4, 2016, at 11:59 AM CT (“Entry Period”). The Entry Period consists of three (3) weekly entry periods (“Weekly Entry Period”), each Weekly Entry Period beginning at 12:00 AM CT and ending at 11:59 AM CT:

March 9, 2016-March 17, 2016

March 18, 2016-March 24, 2016

March 25, 2016-April 4, 2016

Eligibility

This Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States who are located in the United States or at the time of entry, and who have a Facebook and/or Twitter account. If you are under the age of eighteen (18) at the time of entry, you must have permission from your parent or legal guardian to enter the Sweepstakes, and your parent or legally guardian must agree to be bound to these Official Rules on your behalf. The following individuals are not eligible to enter or win a prize: employees, crewmembers, contractors, directors and officers of Raising Cane's Restaurants, LLC, its parent, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, franchisees, web design, advertising, fulfillment, legal, judging, advertising and promotion agencies involved in the administration, development, printing, fulfillment and execution of this Promotion (collectively, “Promotion Parties”), and the immediate family members (spouse, parent, child, sibling, grandparent, and spouse or "step" of each), and those living in their same households (those persons whether related or not who live in the same residence for at least three months during the twelve-month period preceding the start date of the Sweepstakes).

How to Enter

You may enter by sending a Tweet, posting an Instagram Image and/or posting a Facebook status update using your personal account(s) during any or all of the Weekly Entry Periods using the hashtag #BracketFuelContest in the tweet/post/status update (“Eligible Entry”). Entries must include an image related to viewing basketball and/or other sports. Limit one (1) Entry per Twitter, Instagram and Facebook account holder per Weekly Entry Period. Winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. There is no charge to create a Twitter, Instagram or Facebook account. Entries from one Weekly Entry Period will not be carried over to a next Weekly Entry Period. Sponsor is not responsible for Entries not made in accordance with the Official Rules. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, of game plays or registrations. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. No facsimiles or mechanical reproduction or entries accepted. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a potential winner, the potential winner will be the authorized account holder of the Twitter or Facebook account submitted at time of registration. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to such account by Twitter or Facebook.

Random Drawing

Up to ten (10 weekly winners will be selected by a random drawing from among all Eligible Entries received within each Weekly Entry Period. Winners will be randomly selected on each end date of a Weekly Entry Period, that, is on March 17, 2016, March 24, 2016, and March 31, 2016. Random drawings shall be conducted by Sponsor, whose decisions regarding this Sweepstakes are final in all respects and binding upon entrants/winners. Odds of winning are dependent upon the number of Eligible Entries received.

Prizes

One (1) Raising Cane's gift card worth $125 and a gift basket. Approximate Retail Value: $151.78. No cash equivalent, transfer, or substitution of any prize is offered, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in their sole discretion to substitute a prize in whole or in part with one of comparable or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for any taxes on their respective prize(s), if any. Winners will be contacted by a Raising Cane's representative through a direct message on the social site that they entered through. If prize notification or prize is returned as undeliverable, the corresponding prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Sponsor is not responsible for any change to Entrant's username. Winners and/or Winner's parent/guardian will be required to sign and return an affidavit of eligibility and waiver/release of liability and publicity within seven (7) days of notification or prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected. Only one prize per household/family/person.

General Rules

All entrants must provide a valid e-mail address. If for any reason this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, the Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and/or to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. By participating in this Sweepstakes and submitting an Entry, each entrant (and entrant's parent/legal guardian if entrant is an eligible minor in his or her jurisdiction of residence) agrees: (i) to be bound by these Official Rules, including all prize claim requirements; (ii) to hold Sponsor, its representatives, directors, officers, agents, divisions, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotional agencies, employees, crewmembers and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”), harmless against any and all claims, injuries, damages, losses and liability that may occur, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from participation in the Sweepstakes, or from the receipt or use of any prize, or any travel or activity related to the receipt or use of any prize; and (iii) that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee, expressed or implied, in fact or in law relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition, or fitness for a particular purpose. By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor in all matters related to this Sweepstakes. Except where prohibited by law, by entering or accepting a prize, entrants/winners (or a winner's parent/legal guardian, if winner is an eligible minor) grant permission for Sponsor and those acting under its authority to use their name and address (city and state), photograph, voice and/or likeness, for advertising and/or publicity purposes, in any and all media (including posting on website) now known or hereinafter invented without territorial or time limitations and without further notice to and without additional compensation. In addition, you give Sponsor a royalty-free, irrevocable, transferable, assignable, perpetual, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, create derivative works from, and display your Entry, in whole or in part, including your user name and image, on a worldwide basis, and to incorporate it into other works, in any form or media, including for promotional or marketing purposes. If you are selected as a winner, your information may also be included in a publicly-available winners list.

Choice of Law

By entering, entrants agree that all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrant's rights and obligation, the rights and obligations of Sponsor and any and all claims arising out of or related to or in connection with the Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law provisions (whether of the State of Texas or any other Jurisdiction) which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Texas. By entering, entrants consent to the jurisdiction and venue of the federal, state and local courts located in the State of Texas.

Privacy Policy

Please see our website's privacy policy here: http://www.raisingcanes.com/privacy-statement, which details our policy regarding how we use any personal information that may be collected.

Winners List

To make any inquiry regarding the Sweepstakes or to obtain an official list of the names of the Winners, please send an email to [email protected]

Sponsor

Raising Cane's Restaurants, LLC, 6800 Bishop Rd., Plano, TX 75024.