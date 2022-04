HOME GAMES • 2 tickets to Saints game

• Pregame field access

• Autographed merchandise

• Raising Cane's/Saints T-shirts

AWAY GAME PARTIES • Autographed Saints merchandise

• A Raising Cane’s Tailgate

• Jugs of Tea and Lemonade

Swipe your Caniac Club Card for a chance to win the Cane’s Black & Gold VIP Fan Experience

To register your Caniac Club card or learn how to get one click here.