Todd Graves - Founder, CEO, Fry Cook and Cashier

It began as a college dream — a restaurant that served high quality chicken finger meals and nothing else. From this vision, Todd created a business plan that, ironically, earned the lowest grade in the class. The professor said a restaurant serving only chicken fingers in South Louisiana would never work.

Undaunted, the young entrepreneur presented his business plan to any banker that would see him. Each time, Todd received the same negative response. Knowing he would need to raise his own capital, Todd went to California to work as a boilermaker in an oil refinery and then on to Alaska, where he worked in the dangerous trade of commercial salmon fishing. Upon returning to Baton Rouge, Todd reconstructed an old building himself into the first Raising Cane’s restaurant naming it after his yellow lab…Raising Cane.